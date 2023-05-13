Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 940,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,580,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.24 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

