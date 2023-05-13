Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,209,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 265.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 395,055 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 521,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

