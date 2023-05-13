Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Microbot Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Microbot Medical Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.14. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
Featured Articles
