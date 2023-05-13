Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Microbot Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.14. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

