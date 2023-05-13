Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,664 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chemed were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $547.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

