Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

