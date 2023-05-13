Raymond James & Associates Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.95% of Cogent Communications worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.24 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,681.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

