Raymond James & Associates Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,356,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 9.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

