Raymond James & Associates Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

