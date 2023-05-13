Raymond James & Associates Purchases 49,023 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 94,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,354,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:SYLD opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

