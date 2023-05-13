Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of TD SYNNEX worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,627 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.