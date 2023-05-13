Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,670 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

