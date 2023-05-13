Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 148,901 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

