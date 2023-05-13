Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

