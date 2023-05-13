Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.37 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYE stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.