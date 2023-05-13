Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.09 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.00 and its 200 day moving average is $493.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

