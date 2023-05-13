Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

