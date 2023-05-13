Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,930,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

