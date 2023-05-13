Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24,948 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

