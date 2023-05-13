Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,286 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

