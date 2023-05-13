Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Buys 5,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,949.53).

Bob Cowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,151.42).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,411.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($1.93).

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

