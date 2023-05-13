Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.