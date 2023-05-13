Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on May 30th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $17.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

