Ric Smith Sells 3,066 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,759,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.5 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.