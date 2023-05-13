RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,950.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 128,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

