RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RingCentral by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in RingCentral by 1,950.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 128,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 122,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

