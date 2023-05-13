Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

