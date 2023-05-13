Robert Jeffrey Franklin Sells 1,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $211.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $227.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

