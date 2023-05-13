Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $40.52. Roblox shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 3,056,283 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

