Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.45 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

