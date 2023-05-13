Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

