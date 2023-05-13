Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,972 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,829,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

TXRH opened at $105.54 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $1,478,405. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

