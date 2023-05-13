Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £148.84 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($187.81).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 124 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($189.32).

On Friday, March 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 147 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($189.20).

On Friday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 155 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($189.72).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £302 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Shore Capital cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 93 ($1.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.80 ($1.73).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

