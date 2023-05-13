Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

