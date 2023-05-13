Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

