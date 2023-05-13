Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Science 37 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 72.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Science 37 from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science 37 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

