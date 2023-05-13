SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Purchases £9,994 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) insider Ami Sharma acquired 6,575 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994 ($12,610.73).
SDI Group Stock Performance
LON:SDI opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The company has a market cap of £156.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 1.39. SDI Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.57.
About SDI Group
