SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Purchases £9,994 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) insider Ami Sharma acquired 6,575 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994 ($12,610.73).

LON:SDI opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The company has a market cap of £156.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 1.39. SDI Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.57.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

