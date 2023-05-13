Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

