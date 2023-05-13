Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.