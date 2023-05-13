Sherri V. Scott Sells 1,600 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 210,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,299,000 after acquiring an additional 152,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

