Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Expands By 53.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

