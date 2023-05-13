Short Interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Rises By 20.8%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $985,000.

WULF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

About TeraWulf

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.