Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Rises By 95.5%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.63 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Xcel Brands

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Further Reading

