Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

