Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,417 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in News were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

