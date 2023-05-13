Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after buying an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

