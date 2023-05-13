Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.43 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

