Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.22% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter.

AVTE opened at $21.11 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $523.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $357,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $186,842.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $357,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,858 shares of company stock worth $1,752,912. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

