Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

