Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.65 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.62 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

