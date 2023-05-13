Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.95 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.